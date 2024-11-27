Magnificent seven as Kirkby Diamond seals tech park deals

A magnificent seven lettings have been completed by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond at a leading technology park in the heart of the Oxford Cambridge Arc.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deals at Cranfield University Technology Park, next to the world-famous Cranfield University in Bedfordshire, mean that two office buildings are now full, while the innovation centre is 95% occupied.

The technology park in Bedford is home to more than 60 science, technology and knowledge-based businesses, ranging from start-up companies through to internationally recognised brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Parello, agency associate at Kirkby Diamond, said: “Cranfield University Technology Park is a fantastic business location and it is seeing very strong demand for office space. We have recently completed seven new lettings which means both Trent House and Derwent House are fully occupied.

CAPTION: A magnificent seven lettings have been completed by commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond at Cranfield University Technology Park.

“In the past year the Innovation Centre has gone from 80% occupied to 95%, and as a result there is very little office space available at this highly popular technology park. All these deals bring welcome investment and new jobs to the region.”

The seven recent lettings include Curio Group - a market leading specialist UV and ozone plant, equipment and service delivery company – which has signed a 10-year lease on 1,511 sq ft unit three at the Innovation Centre.

At Derwent House, Signify Research – which operates in healthcare and technology - has agreed a five-year lease on a 4,026 sq ft unit after growing its business at the Innovation Centre. Five other units, totalling over 12,500 sq ft, have been let to companies operating in a range of sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh added: “We have a good relationship with the university, which specialises in technology. The majority of tenants work with the university and there is a huge amount of synergy between the two.

“It is a very specialised site and the landlords have invested heavily over the past three years to significantly improve the facilities. These include an attractive reception area, on-site café, EV charging points, showers, conference facilities and meeting rooms.”

Cranfield Innovation Centre’s facilities have been created to empower small and growing businesses to realise their full potential. With flexible leases, businesses can grow and evolve at their own pace.

Located between Milton Keynes and Bedford, the technology park has become a thriving innovation hub offering businesses both exceptional quality office space alongside the university’s distinctive expertise and skills base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information on availability at Cranfield Technology Park please contact Josh Parello at [email protected] call 01582 550210.

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.