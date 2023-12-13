News you can trust since 1845
Love your Turkish food? This Bedford High Street restaurant is up for sale

The current owners are planning a change in direction
By Clare Turner
Published 13th Dec 2023, 17:20 GMT

Who isn’t partial to a helping of Turkish food?

Well, if you prefer creating the authentic traditional dishes than eating them – you’re in luck as the Ayanis Restaurant has come on the market.

Sitting slap bang in Bedford’s High Street, it was first founded by the current owners in 2018 before being renamed last year – but they are planning a change of direction, hence the sale.

It’s on the market with Hilton Smythe priced £75,000 leasehold basis on a 10-year lease. The rent is £5,100 per quarter.

Visit Hilton Smythe’s website for more details

Customers can dine in, take away their food or have it delivered via Just Eat or Uber Eats. Ayanis boasts an attractive licence that allows trading from 7am through to 5am as well as an alcohol licence.

The current owner is happy to offer a handover to ensure the restaurant's continued success

The current owner is happy to offer a handover to ensure the restaurant's continued success

The rear eating area

The rear eating area

The is even a Shisha Area at the restaurant

The is even a Shisha Area at the restaurant

The restaurant offers freshly-cooked authentic dishes

The restaurant offers freshly-cooked authentic dishes

