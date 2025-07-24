Lomack Health Sold to Care Assist UK

Lomack Health Company Ltd – a long-established group of two residential care homes and one supported living home, all located in the desirable Bedfordshire town of Kempston – has been sold to the established operator, Care Assist UK, in a deal facilitated by RDK.

Operating for over 24 years, this respected group offers tailored care for adults with mild to moderate learning disabilities, including those with associated mental health needs and behaviours that challenge. The properties include Lomack House and Lomack Lodge, providing residential care, alongside a third home which offers supported living services from Mortimer Road. Together, the homes are registered to support up to 14 adults, with strong occupancy across the group.

Situated in a residential area within walking distance of local amenities and public transport, the care homes are ideally placed for accessibility and community integration. Each property offers comfortable, well-maintained environments with private rooms, communal lounges, dining spaces, and gardens. The third site, a supported living unit, further complements the group’s person-centred approach to adult social care.

Lomack Health Company Ltd is underpinned by a strong ethos of promoting dignity, independence, and choice. Its guiding principles support every resident in living as independently as possible, in an inclusive and empowering environment. Regular input from residents, families, and advocates ensures that support is continually aligned to personal needs and preferences.

The buyer, Care Assist UK, an established operator, was attracted to the company’s strong foundations, reputation for quality, and potential for future growth. The client leaves behind a legacy of compassionate care and a business with an assured future.

With the client looking to retire, Mohammad Member, Healthcare Business Broker at Redwoods Dowling Kerr, identified the ideal buyer in the established operator.

Mohammad said: “It’s been a privilege to oversee the sale of such a values-driven and established care group. The new owners share the same ethos and are excited to build on the strong reputation already in place. I wish both parties continued success moving forward.”

Redwoods Dowling Kerr is part of the Altius Group, a leading business sales advisory group in the UK.