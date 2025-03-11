Local Women in Business Network celebrates 20 years with inaugural awards ceremony

Local Franchisee, Louise Yexley from The Women in Business Network (WIBN) with 10 local networking groups including Bedford, St Albans, Luton & Dunstable has announced the launch of the WIBN Awards, a prestigious new initiative to celebrate the outstanding achievements of its members from across the UK as part of its 20th-anniversary celebrations.

The highly anticipated awards ceremony will take place on Friday, 14th November 2025, at the stunning Heart of England conference and events venue in Warwickshire.

The WIBN Awards will recognise excellence across ten category awards, including Best Business Services Award, Health, Beauty & Wellbeing Award, Charity Impact Award, and Legal Services Award. In addition, two special recognition awards will be presented for Best B2B Business and Best B2C business as well as a peer nominated Networker of the Year award before culminating in the prestigious Business Woman of the Year award 2025.

Louise Yexley said: “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our members than by putting a spotlight on their success and also showcasing the positive difference they make to our community and to their specific industry. Our members are passionate networkers who really do go above and beyond to support each other as well as excelling in their fields and these inaugural awards will certainly be a celebration to reflect that. Good luck to all my members.”

Helen Fletcher, Managing Director of WIBN, also shared her excitement about the event, saying: “For 20 years, WIBN has been empowering and connecting women in business. These awards will be a fantastic way to honour the remarkable achievements, dedication, and resilience of our members. We look forward to celebrating their successes in style.”

The evening promises to be a glamorous affair, featuring a three-course meal, wine on the table, evening entertainment and a chance to support a worthy cause, as all proceeds from the evening’s charity fundraising will go to the NSPCC. Jane Michell, Founder of Jane Plan; an online healthy eating plan; and who was also a member of WIBN in the past will be hosting the event expecting to attract over 600 members.

Ahead of the awards, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in a speed networking session in the afternoon, providing a valuable chance to make new connections and strengthen professional relationships.

Tickets for the WIBN Awards are priced at £95 for members, their family and friends and £65 for charity members. Non-members are also welcome to share in the celebrations to network and support the finalists with tickets priced at £110. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses looking to showcase their brand to a dynamic community of female entrepreneurs and professionals.

Now open to all WIBN members to enter, entries must be completed and emailed to [email protected] by Friday 23rd May. The shortlist will be announced on 9th June which will be then reviewed by an independent panel of judges before the finalists are announced on 8th September. Each finalist will then face a second panel for a Zoom interview before the overall winners will be crowned on 14th November 2025.

For more information, to book tickets, or to explore sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] or visit www.wibn.co.uk/awards