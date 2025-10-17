Local enterprise Att10tive celebrates a year of impact

Att10tive's core mission; "teaching people to teach people"has seen it empower young people with vital skills, self-confidence, and a sense of civic responsibility. Through peer mentorship and creative action, Youth Ambassadors have taken the lead on local radio shows, published articles, produced videos, and represented their peers on crucial bodies like police scrutiny panels, actively influencing conversations about safety and fairness in the community.

Notable Projects Making a Difference

The celebratory evening showcased three stand-out initiatives that demonstrate Att10tive's deep impact:

'Expressions': Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls: Supported by the Safer Streets fund, this project collaborated with numerous Luton schools and colleges. Young people used art, poetry, and video to address the impact of violence against women and girls, creating powerful public exhibitions and workshops that foster empathy and encourage community-based solutions.

Supported by the Safer Streets fund, this project collaborated with numerous Luton schools and colleges. Young people used art, poetry, and video to address the impact of violence against women and girls, creating powerful public exhibitions and workshops that foster empathy and encourage community-based solutions. Power Youth Action: Amplifying Young Voices: This pioneering initiative gave Luton's young people a platform to voice concerns, develop leadership skills, and mobilise peers on topics such as social justice and anti-violence. Through dynamic workshops and debates, the project successfully nurtured a new generation of community advocates.

This pioneering initiative gave Luton's young people a platform to voice concerns, develop leadership skills, and mobilise peers on topics such as social justice and anti-violence. Through dynamic workshops and debates, the project successfully nurtured a new generation of community advocates. 'Luton’s Image' Exhibition at the DART: In a high-profile move to challenge negative stereotypes, Att10tive coordinated a vibrant public exhibition at Luton DART station. Artwork from students representing at least seven local schools and colleges celebrated the town’s diversity, resilience, and unique culture through paintings, ceramics, photography, and murals. The initiative elevated local pride, engaging thousands of daily commuters with youth-led art.

Recognising Excellence: The 2025 Awards Ceremony

The AGM was well-attended by key local figures, underscoring the importance of Att10tive’s work. Attendees included Deputy CEO of Advantage Schools Cathy Barr, Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard, Head of Luton's Social Justice Unit Marek Lubelski, MP Rachel Hopkins, Mayor of Luton Amy Nichols, and Police Superintendent Ian Taylor.

Att10tive Chair Phil Dickson Earl and Managing Director Montell Neufville paid tribute to outstanding individual efforts with a broad range of awards. Montell also paid tribute to sponsors such as the National Lottery Community Fund and a range of others sponsors who have helped the organisation achieve its successes.

Award Highlights

Skills Development Awards (Co-sponsored by AVV Solutions): Honoured Youth Ambassadors Jeremiah , Forever , and Sara for tremendous personal growth.

(Co-sponsored by AVV Solutions): Honoured Youth Ambassadors , , and for tremendous personal growth. Media Awards (Sponsored by Aden Contractors): Recognised former Youth Ambassador Ruth for hosting the most radio shows and current ambassador Mahnoor for excellence in article writing.

(Sponsored by Aden Contractors): Recognised former Youth Ambassador for hosting the most radio shows and current ambassador for excellence in article writing. Chairman’s Awards: Celebrated Manveer as best mentor, Crown for versatility, Executive Assistant Laaibah for attention to detail, and Sara for communication skills.

Celebrated as best mentor, for versatility, Executive Assistant for attention to detail, and for communication skills. Leadership Award: Voted for by her peers, Crown received the leadership award, epitomising the ethos of servant leadership.

Voted for by her peers, received the leadership award, epitomising the ethos of servant leadership. Managing Director’s Special Awards: Recognised Teresa as Volunteer of the Year, Adeel as the Longest Serving Colleague, and Norma Odain Hines as Associate of the Year.

Looking Ahead

Att10tive expressed deep gratitude to its awards sponsors—Morgan Sindall, AVV Solutions, and Aden Contractors—and to all community partners who share their vision.

Looking to the future, the social enterprise will continue to focus on creating opportunities for young people to discover their passions while making a tangible impact in their communities by fostering pride and tackling social inequalities.

To learn more about Att10tive’s mission or to find out how residents can support their work, please visit At10tive.com or follow them on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.