Local charities and groups given a voice

Bedford Radio is a local station which has been running online for several years, as well as on FM during the last Bedford River Festival and Bedfringe, before making the switch to Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB).

The new Community Noticeboard the station is introducing, with sponsorship from the Harpur Trust, allows charities and community groups the chance to broadcast a message which will run on the station throughout the day for a number of weeks.

It can be used to help promote valuable services, raise awareness of new initiatives, or help community groups, voluntary organisations or charities recruit for volunteers.

Helen Hutchinson Comms Manager at The Harpur Trust & Martin Steers Bedford Radio Station Manager

Lucy Bardner, Harpur Trust Communities Programme Director, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Bedford Radio and give local charities and groups a voice, so they can communicate the essential support they provide in Bedford.

“Supporting the local community is a core part of what we do at The Harpur Trust and we hope charities and groups take up the opportunity to use the Community Noticeboard to help recruit volunteers, promote events and activities, or appeal for donations.

Martin Steers, Bedford Radion Station Manager, said: “As the local radio station for Bedford, which is itself not-for-profit, volunteer-based, and from the local community, we are excited to be working with The Harpur Trust to launch our Community Noticeboard to help local groups and charities get their message out there.

“We have so many fantastic organisations across the area that do so much for the people of Bedford. We want to do what we can to help promote what they are up to and what support they need which will ultimately benefit the wider community.”