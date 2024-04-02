Leading property consultancy announces senior promotion in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fisher German has promoted Mathew Brandon to senior associate after continued success in the commercial market – including the sale of a Grade II listed former college in Northamptonshire.

Mathew’s promotion is among 46 that Fisher German has made across its 26 offices after an excellent six months for the firm.

Mathew joined Fisher German in 2016 and has overseen commercial deals in a variety of sectors, from small businesses opening their first shop, right through to the recent sale of Knuston Hall – a 28,000 sq ft former college near Wellingborough – to a care provider on behalf of North Northamptonshire Council.

He is now looking to help grow the team as more opportunities open in and around the area known as the ‘Oxford-Cambridge Arc’.

Mathew said: “I’m really pleased to have been promoted, and I think it reflects the variety of my work with Fisher German, whether its completing deals in retail, logistics, industrial, or complex multi-use sales.

“Since my time here, the geographical reach of the Bedford commercial office has increased significantly, with deals completed not only in the town and Bedfordshire but in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire.

“There is a lot of positivity in the commercial market in this area, especially with the rise of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc. Following my promotion, I am confident we can grow the team at the Bedford office to take advantage of the opportunities it will bring.”

The 46 promotions were made after Fisher German introduced its ‘Grow’ career progression framework, which gives its colleagues clear guidance on what is needed to progress, and the responsibilities needed at each level of the business.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, added: “Promotions are an opportunity to reflect and recognise the fantastic achievements of our people and to celebrate their progression in the business.