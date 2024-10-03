Leading property consultancy announces Bedford promotions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading property consultancy has announced two promotions at its Bedford office following a strong period of success for the firm.

Fisher German has promoted Molly Skinner to senior associate and Christy Wells to senior surveyor.

Molly, who joined the firm in 2017, is part of Fisher German’s rural property management team in Bedford. She predominantly advises on and manages property portfolios for a range of corporate, charity and private land and property-owning clients and she also undertakes general professional practice work for landowners and farmers.

Molly is also joint head of the firm’s education sector and works to build relationships with those within the sector and identify business opportunities for the firm’s service lines.

In addition, she is an RICS Assessor and APC (Assessment of Professional Competence) Doctor and Supervisor for Fisher German graduates progressing on their career journey.

Christy, who also works within the Rural Property Management team, joined the firm in 2020 and works on the management of properties belonging to several estates and businesses, as well as undertaking a variety of associated consultancy and valuation work.

He also advises clients on biodiversity initiatives and carbon offsetting schemes.

The promotions are among 53 that Fisher German has made across all areas of the business as part of its ongoing growth.

Molly said: “I’m extremely pleased and proud to receive this promotion in recognition of my work, and it is excellent to see so many promotions right across the firm which demonstrates Fisher German’s commitment to career progression.

“The firm has been very supportive of my career since I joined, and I can now use my expertise to support other more junior members of the team which is incredibly rewarding.

“It’s an exciting time in rural property management – I have recently completed a five-month consultancy role with Tarmac’s Land and Development team, and we are also working with a number of new clients including major landowner The Church Commissioners for England.”

The promotions come after a successful 12 months for the firm which has seen it launch new offices in London and Birmingham and invest in an extensive refurbishment project at its Manchester office as it looks to strengthen its city-centre presence.

Fisher German has seen its national headcount almost double since 2017, with 806 staff members now based across its network of 26 offices.

The firm has made the latest promotions as part of its ‘Grow’ career progression framework which gives employees a clear pathway to advance within the business.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, said: “This round of promotions sees more than 50 colleagues move up within the business in recognition of their hard work and consistent high performance.

“The promotions span the whole firm, with representation from all divisions and recognition for those who have been with us for anywhere from one year to 20 plus.

“Our Grow career progression framework provides colleagues with clarity on the competencies and behaviours expected at each level, aligned to our strategy and values, which has helped more people take ownership of their careers and set attainable goals.

“I would like to congratulate all of those who have been promoted for their continued hard work and support as we continue to build a more diverse and dynamic multi-disciplinary property consultancy.

“It is an exciting time for the business as we continue to invest in both our people and our premises, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the market going forward.”