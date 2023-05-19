Le Raj in Bedford's Prime Ministers goes up for sale

It’s got a flat upstairs too

Who doesn’t love a Ruby Murray? It’s a Bedford staple, innit?

Well, one such curry house – complete with a banging reputation – has gone on the market.

I’m talking about Le Raj, in Bedford’s Prime Ministers area (Black Tom to the likes of you and me) and what more, it’s being offered for sale with a three-bedroom flat – yes, three – and two off-road parking spaces.

The Park Road West takeaway – formerly The Fox pub – is on the market with Kirkby Diamond and here’s the lowdown:

Ground floor lease is for a 25-year term expiring May 2025

Passing rent is £8,000 per annum exclusive

First floor flat let by way of an AST for a term of 1 year

Passing rent of £12,000 per annum

Freehold available for £385,000 exclusive

