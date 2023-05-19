News you can trust since 1845
Le Raj is on the market (Picture courtesy of Kirkby Diamond)Le Raj is on the market (Picture courtesy of Kirkby Diamond)
Le Raj is on the market (Picture courtesy of Kirkby Diamond)

Le Raj in Bedford's Prime Ministers goes up for sale

It’s got a flat upstairs too

By Clare Turner
Published 19th May 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:35 BST

Who doesn’t love a Ruby Murray? It’s a Bedford staple, innit?

Well, one such curry house – complete with a banging reputation – has gone on the market.

I’m talking about Le Raj, in Bedford’s Prime Ministers area (Black Tom to the likes of you and me) and what more, it’s being offered for sale with a three-bedroom flat – yes, three – and two off-road parking spaces.

The Park Road West takeaway – formerly The Fox pub – is on the market with Kirkby Diamond and here’s the lowdown:

Ground floor lease is for a 25-year term expiring May 2025

Passing rent is £8,000 per annum exclusive

First floor flat let by way of an AST for a term of 1 year

Passing rent of £12,000 per annum

Freehold available for £385,000 exclusive

You can view the listing here

It's got two off-road parking spaces

It's got two off-road parking spaces Photo: Kirkby Diamond

It's got a three-bedroom flat upstairs

It's got a three-bedroom flat upstairs Photo: Kirkby Diamond

The kitchen

The kitchen Photo: Kirkby Diamond

The bathroom

The bathroom Photo: Kirkby Diamond

