Kiran Singh finalist in SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2024

Kiran Singh, a Lifestyle Coach from Bedford, has been named as a finalist in the esteemed Positive Impact category for the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2024. For over a decade, Kiran Singh has been a guiding light in the realms of life coaching, self-help, and design. Her transformative work, wisdom, and expertise have not only touched the lives of many but have also garnered recognition from leading online and print publications worldwide. Kiran's insights have been featured in distinguished platforms such as Top Sante, Natural Health, London Live, The Independent, and Metro.co.uk. Moreover, her influence has extended across borders, with appearances on numerous international podcasts and blogs. Her own journey from feeling overwhelmed and lost to living a fulfilling life of purpose and joy has inspired many. She believes coaching should be available for everyone, so she shares her knowledge and support through her blog and podcast, helping people from all walks of life. "I'm deeply honoured to be recognised for making a positive impact," Kiran shares emotionally. "My own transformation has taught me the power of positivity, and I'm passionate about helping others find their own path to happiness." As we await the awards ceremony, Kiran's story reminds us that even small steps towards positivity can create big changes in our lives and the world around us.