Kimbolton-based Sabert buys Flitwick-based Colpac Ltd

Sabert Corporation Europe is pleased to announce the acquisition of Colpac Limited, a leading UK-based manufacturer of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions for the food-to-go foodservice and industrial markets. The acquisition was formally completed on July 31.

Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Flitwick, Colpac has built a strong reputation for innovation, quality, and customer service across its extensive range of food packaging solutions. The business has remained family-owned for generations and the Colpac brand was developed and nurtured over many years. This legacy of excellence and commitment to sustainable innovation lives on in this next chapter of growth.

The acquisition represents a strategic milestone for Sabert, significantly enhancing its presence in the UK, Irish and European markets reinforcing its global paperboard offering across its channels of operation. Colpac’s proven capabilities in design, manufacturing, and customer partnerships are a natural fit for the group.

The combined business will offer an expanded product portfolio across our channels of operation, with strengthened design, agility, enhanced UK-based manufacturing capabilities, and a stronger platform for sustainable innovation.

“Today marks an important milestone in our ongoing investment in the UK and our focus on expanding our diverse product portfolio of innovative, sustainable solutions,”said Paul McCann, chief executive officer at Sabert Corporation.

"Both companies believe that a culture of sustainability, quality, and high service levels is the foundation of building lasting relationships with our customers. Now, as one team, we can accelerate our efforts even further to develop and deliver sustainable, innovative solutions as our customers' trusted food packaging provider."

Andrew Grimbaldeston, managing director of Colpac, said: “Colpac’s team, heritage, and specialist paperboard expertise are a perfect complement to Sabert’s portfolio. Together, we are better equipped to serve customers with a broad, innovative, and sustainable range of food packaging solutions.”

Alex Noake, managing director of Sabert’s European business area, added: “As someone who has worked with Colpac both as a customer and more recently as a competitor, I’ve always held deep respect for the business. They’ve long been known for product excellence, customer care, and integrity; qualities we value deeply. Now, as part of the same Group, I’m excited about what we can achieve together.”

Olivia Goldman, owner of Colpac, said: “I look forward to seeing the newly combined Sabert and Colpac team build on the foundations Neil so carefully constructed, taking the creativity, dedication to customer service and passion for sustainable food packaging to even greater heights.”

https://www.sabert.eu/

