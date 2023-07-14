Kempston retirement community team receives quality award from National House-Building Council

The construction team picked up the gong at the Pride in the Job Awards 2023.

The construction team building a brand-new retirement community on Manor Drive in Kempston, Bedfordshire, have received a Quality Award in the NHBC (National House-Building Council) Pride in the Job Awards 2023.

The team from Adlington Retirement Living has been recognised as one of the best in the UK in terms of build quality, teamwork and process for their work on The Newells, a new retirement community in Kempston.

Dr Ed Gladman, CEO of Adlington Retirement Living, said: “These awards recognise our site team’s dedication to building homes of the highest quality and to raising standards in housebuilding.”

The site of Adlington Retirement Living's new retirement community in Kempston

Since July last year, NHBC building inspectors have visited and assessed hundreds of sites across the UK, selecting the best candidates. From January 2023, the inspection managers and regional directors have scrutinised those sites and narrowed down the list to an elite group who have received the Quality Award.

Dr Gladman said: “Our new community in Kempston is set to complete this Autumn and our new marketing suite has just opened on site this week. This will be our 18th Integrated Retirement Community since Adlington Retirement Living began in 2008. In that time, we have built a reputation for a high-quality product and for providing an outstanding service to our homeowners. In our most recent homeowner surveys 100% said that they would recommend living in an Adlington Retirement Community.”

Adlington Retirement Living’s objective is to empower the older generation to live a long, happy and healthy life, supporting their independence, well-being and happiness. It creates beautiful apartments in quality retirement communities, providing safe and secure environments with activities, extensive communal facilities and beautiful private gardens.

The communal facilities at The Newells will include a homeowners’ lounge, coffee lounge, on-site restaurant, hair salon, therapy room, and activities studio, all of which can be used by homeowners as an extension of their own private apartment. A guest suite, equipped with a kitchenette and en-suite bathroom, will also be available for friends and family visiting overnight.

A range of one, two and three-bedroom apartments will include quality fitted kitchens with integrated appliances, many will feature en-suite shower rooms and separate bathrooms, and most will have walk-out balconies or a patio area overlooking the beautifully landscaped gardens.

The 24-hour on-site support team will provide homeowners with added peace of mind and, if needed, optional tailored care packages. In addition, there will be a sophisticated emergency call system and a security video entry system to manage access.

When the retirement community opens later this year, a number of new jobs will be created from the General Manager and six Duty Managers to the cleaning team, chefs, catering team, maintenance technicians and gardeners.

Adlington Retirement Living was crowned Seniors Housing Developer of the Year and its retirement community in Heaton Mersey, Stockport, won Seniors Housing Scheme of the Year at the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards 2022.