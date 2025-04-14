Jobs created as equipment hire firm move into warehouse in Bedford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s leading independent equipment hire company is launching its first base in Bedford after acquiring a new warehouse, leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond announced today (Monday).

GAP Group – represented by open storage specialist Klipa Real Estate – has acquired a freehold of 1.3 acres including a 9,068 sq ft warehouse/workshop unit at Postley Road, Woburn Road Industrial Estate, Bedford.

Diccon Brearley, senior agency surveyor at Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office, acted on behalf of the vendor, NMT Lettings Limited. He said: “It is really pleasing to see a major national operator such as GAP Group moving into Bedfordshire for the first time, bringing welcome investment and creating much-needed new jobs.

“We had the refurbished property on the market for a short period of time and had attracted two very strong and competing offers. The GAP Group offer proved to be the most compelling and the property – with its large storage yard and proximity to motorways - perfectly suits their requirements. I am looking forward to seeing the company thrive at its new Bedfordshire base.”

CAPTION: GAP Group has acquired a freehold of 1.3 acres including a 9,068 sq ft warehouse/workshop unit at Postley Road, Woburn Road Industrial Estate, Bedford.

The property is a detached steel-framed warehouse which has recently been refurbished, extended and reclad. It occupies a self-contained site extending to 1.26 acres, which is securely fenced and gated. It has been extended to the front with open plan and cellular office accommodation, but its primary advantage was the quality and size of yard space provided. Located on the Woburn Road Industrial Estate, it is adjacent to the A421 Bedford bypass and the A6.

Established in 1969 by Gordon Anderson, GAP Hire Solutions is the UK's largest independent hire company. With 10 divisions and almost 200 locations across the country, its range includes diggers and dumpers, portable toilets and tankers.

GAP has remained a family-owned and run business, allowing it to make decisions quickly, meaning it can provide solutions for customers faster than competitors. Its nationwide network of depots, with offerings from 10 specialist divisions, enables it to provide a one-stop-shop with fast availability across all products.

With strategically located offices within the M25 and along the M1/A1 and M11 corridors, Kirkby Diamond’s Industrial & Logistics team offers a unique blend of local expertise and regional reach. This combination allows them to provide tailored advice to institutional investors, landlords, developers, and occupiers, positioning them as one of the region's top-performing property consultancies.

Richard Lea and Kieran Leay of Klipa Real Estate are industrial and open storage specialists, retained by GAP Group, and operate across the UK on behalf of numerous national occupiers and investors.