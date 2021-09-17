Jobs available at Copart in Bedford as the company expands - and you can find out more at the MK Job Show this weekend

Jobs from senior marketing manager to vehicle technical specialist are currently up for grabs at Bedford business Copart.

Copart, which provides vehicle remarketing and recycling for insurance, trade, accident management, automotive fleet, finance and rental sectors, is currently promoting 15 different roles at its Wootton head office at the MK Job Show.

The roles available in Bedford now are: senior marketing manager, sales account executive, sales support executive, test & Implementation engineer, desktop support - apprentice. management accountant, accounts payable clerk, account receivable credit controller, customer support representatives, claims settlement advisors, member services admissions, licensing administrator, member support executive, vehicle technical specialist and environmental manager.

The Copart MK Jobs Show team

Jane Pocock, managing director of Copart UK & Ireland, said: "The unique roles we have at Copart, including claims management, engineering, and electric vehicle specialists, are vital to enable uninterrupted essential services to the insurance industry.

"We have certainly demonstrated our resilience during the last 18 months, cementing both old and new business relationships and pushing ahead with our ambitious growth programme.

"So that we can continue to deliver world-class customer service in line with growing demand, we are continually investing into our services, technology and operational capabilities.

"This has resulted in a wide range of Copart job opportunities across the UK, which we are now actively recruiting for.”

The company's head office and customer excellence centre is located in Bedford, while of on its 15 nationwide operation centres is just down the road in Sandy.