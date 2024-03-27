Italian restaurant in heart of Bedford goes on the market

Let’s face it, Bedford and Italian food go hand in hand (it’s certainly my favourite).

So it probably comes as a shock when one of our many yummy restaurants goes on the market.

La Famiglia is on the market and could be yours for £80,000. It’s being marketed by London Properties – you can view the full listing here

The restaurant – in St Cuthbert’s Street – features an outside sitting and dining area, bar, the main restaurant, and impressive fitted commercial kitchens.

The rent is £25,000 per annum and there is nine years left on a 10-year lease. Email [email protected] for more info.

