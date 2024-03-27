La Famiglia is on the market (Picture courtesy of London Properties)La Famiglia is on the market (Picture courtesy of London Properties)
La Famiglia is on the market (Picture courtesy of London Properties)

Italian restaurant in heart of Bedford goes on the market

Fancy taking it on?
By Clare Turner
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

Let’s face it, Bedford and Italian food go hand in hand (it’s certainly my favourite).

So it probably comes as a shock when one of our many yummy restaurants goes on the market.

La Famiglia is on the market and could be yours for £80,000. It’s being marketed by London Properties – you can view the full listing here

The restaurant – in St Cuthbert’s Street – features an outside sitting and dining area, bar, the main restaurant, and impressive fitted commercial kitchens.

The rent is £25,000 per annum and there is nine years left on a 10-year lease. Email [email protected] for more info.

It's on the market for £80,000 with a rental of £25,000 per annum

It's on the market for £80,000 with a rental of £25,000 per annum

There's plenty of seating inside

There's plenty of seating inside

There's even an outside sitting and dining area

There's even an outside sitting and dining area

Looks like the loos are pristine too

Looks like the loos are pristine too

