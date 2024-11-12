IT firm which offers AI and cyber security expands at Bedford's Priory Business Park

Netaccess has agreed a long-term lease on a 10,366 sq ft business unit at Priory Business Park, in Bedford

An ambitious IT company with clients around the world is expanding its UK presence with its new headquarters right here in Bedford.

Netaccess has agreed a long-term lease on a 10,366 sq ft business unit at Stannard Way, Priory Business Park.

Its services include AI, cyber security solutions, security software, asset tracking and production of advanced security products. NW PRO, part of the group, will also operate from the premises.

And, according to property consultants Kirkby Diamond, the hi-tech property offers the business further room to expand.

The detached property – located on a one-acre plot – has a workshop, storage and offices over two floors, as well as generous parking and loading space on a self-contained, landscaped site. Other occupiers nearby include Autoglass, Capita, Alere International, Vertiv and Lifelong Europe.

Nathan George, head of Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office, said: “The arrival of Netaccess and NW PRO at Priory Business Park is great news for the region. They are extremely ambitious companies with exciting plans to expand their presence both in the UK and continued exports around the world.

“The premises is an individually built, high quality, hi-tech, storage and office building that has been subject to a range of improvement works by our client to get it into a turnkey condition ready for a new occupier. This paid off handsomely, with the landlord securing an ambitious tenant whose business is ideally suited to the building. We are incredibly pleased with the outcome for our client who adopted a very pragmatic approach to the market.”

Peter Richards, Netaccess CEO, said: “We were looking for several years for a suitable building with great infrastructure to meet the requirements of the growing businesses. This facility is superb and our teams are extremely impressed with their new workspaces.”

Netaccess has offices in the UK, US and Europe and representation in over 20 countries. NW PRO is an award-winning AI security company offering innovative AI-powered solutions.