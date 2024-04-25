Intercity acquires Bedfordshire's Centrality to supercharge its Microsoft capabilities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Intercity is today announcing its acquisition of Centrality, the next strategic step in their ambitious growth plans. This will significantly expand its Microsoft capabilities and managed service offerings.

Birmingham-based Intercity is a UK leader in managed IT services, cloud, security, and communications, serving over 1,300 customers nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire-based Centrality is one of the UK’s most accredited Microsoft Service Partners, with more than 25 years of Microsoft experience.

Intercity Group CEO Andrew Jackson and Centrality CEO David Keeling.

Centrality CEO David Keeling will join Intercity’s board as a Managing Director of a new division focused on leveraging Centrality’s deep expertise in Microsoft’s suite of products and solutions.

Centrality’s 100-strong team will continue to work from the Bedfordshire office as part of a smooth transition plan into the Intercity Group. This will now take the combined team to over 325.

This strategic and targeted acquisition of centrality with its outstanding Microsoft capabilities has been developing over the last 18 months. The new capability expands Intercity’s Microsoft offering, complimenting existing partnerships with vendors such as Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, EE and Check Point.

Intercity Owner & Group CEO Andrew Jackson commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to welcome Centrality to the Intercity Group. Centrality have grown significantly over the last five years and become well-known for their innovative and forward-thinking solutions by taking a Microsoft and cloud-first approach. Our commitment to be the best tech partner to work for and with will only be strengthened with this news. We look forward to welcoming all Centrality colleagues and their complementary expertise as they join the Intercity Group.”

“At its core this deal is about people. Both Intercity and Centrality are not built on any specific IT product but on the huge expertise and relationships within our teams. That’s why I’m so glad Centrality CEO David Keeling is joining us.”

Intercity CEO Charlie Blakemore commented:

I am delighted to welcome all of the Centrality team to Intercity. Centrality brings a fantastic and complimentary Microsoft capability to the Intercity Group and is a key part of our long-term strategic business growth plan. Together, we now offer an extensive service offering with expertise in Managed IT Services, Cloud, Security and Communications for our valued customers. Most importantly, our values are totally aligned, in providing a first-class service to our customers and looking after our colleagues and the communities we work in.

Centrality CEO David Keeling commented: