Inspired in Elderswell: Reframing Retirement in Bedford

Inspired Villages, the leading UK later living operator, are changing the way people look at ageing and are changing the current conversation around retirement.

Jamie Bunce, CEO told Bedford Radio “The narrative around ageing is all about the chronological age so from 65 onwards, you’re just getting old! But actually, by putting interventions in, by giving people a sense of purpose, by having a change in focus people can get many years younger.”

Linda Green a resident who has reduced her biological age said “By using the e-gym and the facilities and training, I’ve reduced my biological age. I’m 76, and my biological age is 51”

Inspired Villages views the later years as the very best of one’s life, and this is truly reflected in their amenities which have proven to have significant benefits on ageing and life expectancy. During loneliness awareness week, Elderswell opened their cafe for “Tea and Talk” events to keep people connected, and fitness classes include chair yoga, as well as strength training all adapted not just to suit ability, but to focus on day-to-day health.

Linda Green, resident who has reduced her biological age

Linda adds “Include yourself and join in everything that is on offer – I never thought I’d enjoy going to a gym and doing exercise, but I love it.”

Inspired Villages also encourages Bedford residents to come for lunch in their Bridges Restaurant, recently opened by John Torode, or enjoy a coffee or nutritious snack in their café, after using the facilities which include their gym, spa and hair salon.

Neil Jennings, a gym user from the wider Bedfordshire community said “The facilities are superb for the age range they focus on – you don’t feel intimidated by muscle bound people.”

Elderswell also boasts a Wellbeing Health Kiosk, which gives you a complete health check and tracks your metabolic fitness; and their e-gym uses gamification methods to improve posture, and strength as well as giving feedback on individual differences such as when you are favouring a muscle group over another.

Jamie Bunce with residents Mr & Mrs Gadhir

The sense of camaraderie and friendship is clear – new residents Mr Suryakant Gadhir and Mrs Bhanumati Gadhir who moved to Elderswell from Herne Bay spoke highly of the team “Nothing is too much trouble for them, and they are always around. Where we lived, we did what we had to do [to keep our house running], now we do what we want to do. I feel like I should have been here long ago.”

While proud of everything Inspired Villages has to offer Jamie says “We can do more. We can work in local village halls, work in community centres, using all the skills we’re learning here, and bring people into the eco-system of Inspired, and work with people on their own terms to have a much more purposeful and fulfilling later life.”