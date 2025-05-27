If you work there, you already know: Bedford firm named one of the top 10 best places to work in the UK

Wowsers, if you’re employed by TAG Live®, this is not going to come as a revelation to you …

But to the rest of us, there’s probably a little bit of the green-eyed monster because who doesn’t want to work somewhere fab?

TAG Live® – based in Stewartby Business Park – was named by The Sunday Times in the medium-sized company category, beating over 500 participating organisations.

In a statement on the company’s website, Andy Mills-Brown, CEO and founder, said: “This accolade is a reflection of our people-first culture, and I’m delighted that the business has been recognised. Our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported is unwavering – and it’s what drives our success, both as a business and as a team.

TAG Live® is based in Stewartby Business Park

"Our placement in the top 10 is a direct result of the trust, openness, and care that defines life at TAG Live®. The independent survey conducted by WorkL measured key areas including job satisfaction, wellbeing, communication, leadership, and more.

"This recognition reflects the incredible culture we’ve built at TAG Live®. Our people are at the heart of our success. We’re thrilled to be recognised among the UK’s best employers.”

TAG Live® specialises in delivering creative and innovative entertainment solutions across the globe, partnering with leading brands in the leisure, tourism, and hospitality sectors. From dazzling productions on land, sea, and even in the air, they continue to set the standard for live entertainment.

Bedford mayor, Tom Wootton, said: “This recognition is a testament to the passion and innovation of the TAG Live team, constantly pushing boundaries in live entertainment, whether on land, sea or in the air. I couldn’t be prouder to have a Top 10 company in our borough.

"On behalf of Bedford Borough Council, we’re proud to celebrate this outstanding achievement and the global impact being made right here in our borough."

Just down the road in Henlow, Champneys was also named by The Sunday Times.

