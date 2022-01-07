Housebuilder relocates to Bedford business park

A major national housebuilder has relocated to a new regional headquarters at Priory Business Park.

Tilia Homes has signed a long-term lease on a 12,550 sq ft hybrid unit, which provides headquarters-style, high quality accommodation with offices and storage space, at Priory Business Park, just off the A421 Bedford bypass.

Andrew Clarke, head of commercial agency at Kirkby Diamond in Bedford, said Tilia Homes had signed the lease immediately after the previous occupier had left, which meant there was no void period for the landlord.

Tilia Homes

Andrew said: “Kirkby Diamond was acting on behalf of a private pension fund, a long-standing client. We were delighted to complete the letting to Tilia Homes in an off-market deal and it was very satisfying to secure a new tenant immediately after the existing lease expired.”