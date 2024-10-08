House of Colour franchisee wins prestigious franchise award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Personal stylist Sarah Biancardi has won a whichfranchise Great British Franchisee Award. The House of Colour franchisee for Ampthill, Flitwick and North Luton impressed the judges with her passion for the brand and commitment to making others feel good about themselves.

“Sarah has a clear understanding of the brand and has ambitious but achievable plans for her business. She is very passionate about her work and loves making sure that customers have the best experience possible.”

House of Colour award-winning franchisee Sarah Biancardi

Sarah went from being a client to a franchisee with House of Colour.

“From the moment Sarah joined House of Colour, her passion for colour and style analysis has shone through,” commented Emma Higgins, Director of Sales, House of Colour.

“Her personal experience of going through colour and style was transformative for her, igniting a passion for helping others discover their best selves too. Her journey from a client to a franchisee is a testament to her dedication and belief in the services we provide.”

Starting her franchise just before the Covid-19 pandemic presented significant challenges, yet Sarah handled them with remarkable resilience and innovation. She quickly adapted to the “new normal” by offering virtual style and shopping consultations, and leveraging online marketing strategies to keep her business afloat and growing.

Her ability to not only survive, but thrive, during such a challenging period speaks volumes about her tenacity and business acumen. In this time she has won numerous awards and received acclaim in her local area, which is a testament to her drive.

“Sarah is an exceptional candidate and a true asset to our franchise network, added Emma

“Her commitment to her clients is unparalleled. She goes above and beyond to ensure every client receives a personalised and transformative experience.”

Sarah embodies the core values of House of Colour: Collaboration, Growth Mindset, and Excellence. She inspires her clients and colleagues alike with her commitment to excellence, and genuine care for helping others. Her leadership style, characterised by passion and integrity, creates a positive and motivating environment that benefits everyone she interacts with.”

Sarah was equally as delighted with her win.

“It’s a genuine surprise and immense privilege to be recognised as a Great British Franchisee winner by whichfranchise, and it’s a true testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of the entire team at House of Colour.”

“I am proud to be part of a franchise that empowers individuals with authentic confidence through its Colour and Style Analysis services, helping them feel their natural best in their clothes. This recognition inspires me to continue exceeding expectations for clients, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. Thank you again to whichfranchise for recognising the dedication of everyone at House of Colour and for supporting my own journey as a franchisee with this award.”

• The Great British Franchisee Awards are run by whichfranchise, supported by NatWest, Lloyds Bank, D&T, IBB Law, AMO Consulting and Chantry Group. https://www.whichfranchise.com/awards/