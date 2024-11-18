Home staging turns around fortunes for Bedfordshire property developer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For one local property developer selling a renovated, empty home in Ampthill was becoming a challenge, until working with home stagers. Astonishingly, he secured an offer on the property as soon as it was furnished.

Cobbler’s Cottage is one of the oldest properties in the Georgian town of Ampthill, with plenty of charm and original features. So why, after thirty viewings, didn’t it sell?

Jerome Fehr, the owner and developer says: “Most of the feedback, around 65% of people, said it was either too small, or the room sizes didn’t work.” He knew the empty rooms felt smaller than they might, if they were furnished.

Jerome’s property has been improved to a high standard, with all new lime render, stone flooring, and renovated original wooden beams. Its 17th century fireplace sits in a cosy corner, with charming original alcoves. Lattice windows are another feature that sets the property apart from the rest.

Original fireplace and nooks in the wall at the cottage are complemented by tasteful furnishings.

Like many empty properties, Jerome believes the vacant rooms caused problems for viewers. A former estate agent himself, he suspects viewers didn’t know where their furniture should go, and recommends home staging to improve your chances of selling.

After six weeks on the market as an empty property, furniture and soft furnishings were added to ensure the house looked like a home. From a stylish dressing room suite, to the balanced living room - complete with floral displays for the alcoves - each room was given careful attention to ensure it worked.

The result is impressive. The day after it was staged, Jerome received an offer from a couple viewing the cottage for the first time.

Even when room sizes are large, proponents of this new profession argue it’s the perception of how they’re used that is crucial to success. Holly Hammond of Mint Staging explains: “We tend not to be able to visualise capacity, when faced with an empty space. Furnishings help us to make sense of a room, and quickly see how we could use it. Without it, you’re asking the viewer to do something that most of us can’t do.”

The kitchen at Cobbler's Cottage, with newly added breakfast bar.

Home staging is a new, trending service in the UK, with more homeowners choosing to speed up their sales with hired furniture and decor. Professional companies provide items on a fast turnaround, helping those already on the market as well as those considering selling. For sellers like Jerome, the impact can be huge. “I would highly recommend Mint Staging to others.”

Based in Ampthill, Mint Staging serves Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex. It’s run by sisters-in-law Holly and Kirsty Hammond, who count their interior design skills as a factor in the cottage’s success.

Kirsty explains: “It’s about showing people the finished room, but also about giving them a picture of how they can enjoy their home. Comfortable, harmonious interiors have a huge impact on how we react to homes, when viewing properties.”

The profession is represented by The Home Staging Association, and features in TV shows such as Selling Sunset (Netflix).