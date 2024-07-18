Home Instead wins Employer of the Year at Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Home Instead Bedford are overjoyed to have won Employer of the Year at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Awards.

This category recognises the excellence of local businesses and their dedication to providing the best working environment possible for their staff.

The local home care company had no shortage of initiatives and processes in place that secured them this award. They recognise their long-term employees with celebratory gift and pin badges and have a star of the month award every month to recognise the people going above and beyond in their roles. They also offer an early pay system and an Employee Assistance programme to ensure that their staff feel heard and supported.

Home Instead’s care professionals offer a range of care, including companionship, personal care, such as help with dressing and bathing, and specialist dementia care. Keen to equip its care professionals with the skills to deliver quality care, Home Instead offers exceptional learning and development programmes. Two members of staff have completed Level 5 and Level 7 courses and they have recently promoted two members of the care staff into new roles. They are also a disability-confident employer.

Operations Manager Tracey Ferguson and Head of Client Experience Ciara Burke receive their award.

This is not the first time Home Instead Bedford have been recognised for their excellence as an employer. The office won the WorkBuzz 5 Star Employer Award for the last 6 years, as well as a host of other awards, including The Great British Care award for recruitment and retention in 2023, SME Business of the Year in 2023, and FSB Franchise Business of the Year in 2024

Moona Karim, Owner, said “We work really hard at Home Instead to create an open, friendly environment that enables our care professionals and support staff to flourish. Caring for and supporting our clients is not possible without a committed team and we are so grateful to all of our staff members who make Home Instead Bedford worthy of this award.”

Tracey Ferguson, Operations Manager, added: “I am so proud of the team, and I was so happy to be there on the night to accept this award. Being part of the Chamber of Commerce is really import to us as a business and these awards allow us to benchmark our achievements outside our own sector, and in the wider business community. We are delighted to have won and will continue in our commitment to providing a happy and fulfilling working experience for our staff.”

To view all winners, please visit: https://eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-luton-and-bedfordshire-business-awards/32490-2/

To find out more about the services Home Instead Bedford offers to the local area, and its employment opportunities, please visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/bedford/