Moona Karim

A Bedford home care company has rounded off a successful 12 months with two prestigious business award nominations, crediting its exceptional performance and its commitment to supporting the local community.

The SME Bedfordshire Business Awards, in association with the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, shines the light on businesses with 250 or fewer employees which are driving innovation and competition in a range of sectors. Home Instead has been shortlisted in the Business of the Year less than 50 Employees and Positive Impact categories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nominations reflect the company’s business performance, including an 18% growth in clients. Judges were also impressed by its presence in the community, including educating more than 150 people at over 20 dementia talks and market pop-ups, not to mention supplying 100 bags containing food to support locals during the cost-of-living crisis.

Moona Karim, owner of Home Instead Bedford, said: “The past few years haven’t been easy for the social care sector, so to see us on two awards shortlists just shows how much we have to be proud of.

“It’s certainly stiff competition at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards! But it’s fantastic to be recognised amongst some well-respected local businesses. Together, we’re strengthening Bedfordshire’s dynamic business scene and making it a fantastic place to work.”

The winners will be announced at a glitzy ceremony on June 29 at The Auction House in Luton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home Instead Bedfordshire’s care professionals offer a range of care, from personal care such as help with dressing and bathing, home help, and companionship.