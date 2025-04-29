Holland & Barrett open new Bedford store at Interchange Retail Park

By Clare Turner
Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
Health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett is opening a new shop tomorrow (Wednesday) with 20% off in-store.

It’s the second shop for the town itself and highlights of the new store – at the Interchange Retail Park – will include a new food range.

To celebrate tomorrow’s opening, customers can get 20% off in-store right up until Wednesday, May 14 if you quote BEDFORDINTERCHANGE20 at the till.

There’ll also be a team of expert colleagues as well as a women’s health coach to offer a deeper level of expertise and confidential support on hormone health.

Tracee Starsky, store manager, said: “The team and I can’t wait to launch the new H&B Bedford Interchange store. We’re here to make health and wellness a way of life for everyone and look forward to welcoming the community of Bedford into our new store, where we’ll support them through their wellness journeys.”

This latest opening is part of Holland & Barrett’s ongoing £70 million investment in its retail stores.

