News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Historic Bedford pub to go under the hammer at auction

The Rose is to be sold with price guide of £1.4m
By Olga Norford
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:09 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 14:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

One of the oldest public houses in Bedford is to be sold at auction with a price guide of £1.4million.

The Rose, which is Grade II listed and located at 45 High Street, will go under the hammer on November 2 .

The popular venue, has previously been known as the Rose Inn, the Rose Hotel and Commercial Inn, and later the Hogs Head and Comptons before reverting to the Rose.

The Rose pub in Bedford's High street is to be sold by auction on November 2The Rose pub in Bedford's High street is to be sold by auction on November 2
The Rose pub in Bedford's High street is to be sold by auction on November 2
Most Popular

The business offers bars and kitchen, a basement cellar and outdoor seating area, and is known for its party atmosphere and music entertainment nights.

A prominent freehold public house, it currently generates an annual rent of £151,654 and is being sold on a leasehold basis.

Jon Skerry of Acuitus Auctions said: “Assets in the leisure and hospitality sectors have been very popular in recent times, and the Rose Inn sits prominently in the prime leisure patch of Bedford.

"With a guaranteed lease term and positive revenue, we expect this asset to attract good interest from investors.”

The auction takes place at 1pm on November 2 and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, telephone and by proxy.

The Rose is one of the oldest public houses in Bedford, having been an inn since the early 16th century and at one time was owned by the Duke of Bedford. The building was listed by the former Department of Environment in 1971 as Grade II, of special interest.

Related topics:BedfordGrade II