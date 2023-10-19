The Rose is to be sold with price guide of £1.4m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the oldest public houses in Bedford is to be sold at auction with a price guide of £1.4million.

The Rose, which is Grade II listed and located at 45 High Street, will go under the hammer on November 2 .

Advertisement

Advertisement

The popular venue, has previously been known as the Rose Inn, the Rose Hotel and Commercial Inn, and later the Hogs Head and Comptons before reverting to the Rose.

The Rose pub in Bedford's High street is to be sold by auction on November 2

The business offers bars and kitchen, a basement cellar and outdoor seating area, and is known for its party atmosphere and music entertainment nights.

A prominent freehold public house, it currently generates an annual rent of £151,654 and is being sold on a leasehold basis.

Jon Skerry of Acuitus Auctions said: “Assets in the leisure and hospitality sectors have been very popular in recent times, and the Rose Inn sits prominently in the prime leisure patch of Bedford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"With a guaranteed lease term and positive revenue, we expect this asset to attract good interest from investors.”

The auction takes place at 1pm on November 2 and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, telephone and by proxy.