Herts/Beds finalists announced in this year’s Muddy Awards

The Herts/Beds finalists have just been announced in this year’s Muddy Awards 2025, as chosen by their customers and Muddy readers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in their TWELFTH year, The Muddy Stilettos Awards are back with a bang! 2,205 Finalists have just been announced in this year’s Finals line up as the very best of independent lifestyle businesses across 35 Muddy Counties, including 105 businesses in Herts/Beds, chosen by their customers and Muddy readers.

From the first round of nominations in Herts/Beds across 21 lifestyle categories, only the top 5 with the most nominations in each category have made it into The Finals. Running now until 15 April 2025, the final round of voting has begun, inviting customers, friends and family to vote for their favourite brilliant business, including four new category additions of Best Family Experience, Best Sports & Fitness Instructor, Best Wellbeing Specialist, and Best Women’s Style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To view the list of 2025 local Finalists CLICK HERE: herts.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/finalists

Muddy Awards winners 2024

Regional Finals Voting closes at 1pm, 15th April 2025, and the winners will be announced on 30 April 2025.

For those wanting to show their support for local businesses they can vote here: herts.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/vote across all of the 21 categories.

Readers can track the voting by clicking onto the herts.muddystilettos.co.uk/awards/live-results to see the votes dropping into Voting Cocktails which will show the up-to-date % of votes achieved (refreshed every 15 minutes) by each finalist in every category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every Regional winner will automatically go forward to the ‘Winner of Winners’ National Muddy Awards. So not only do businesses in Herts/Beds have the chance to win a coveted Regional crown, but they are also in with a chance of being selected as the ‘Best of the Best’ – the overall Muddy National Winner in your category.

Muddy Awards logo

Muddy Stilettos is the biggest luxury lifestyle site outside London, reaching 4.4 million women every month across 35 counties to make the most of where they live, with inside info on the most exciting, unique and wonderful things to do locally. The Muddy Awards are FREE TO ENTER, and with 515,000 votes last year make them the UK’s most prestigious lifestyle business awards, providing well deserved publicity and kudos for winners in each and every county.