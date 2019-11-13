Head to Great Barford Stores to help raise money for Children in Need

A photo from last year's fundraising at Great Barford Stores

The family run business on High Street, Great Barford, will be fundraising from 6.30am till 9pm, and all the staff will dress 'Pudsey style'.

Great Barford Stores has been raising money for Children in Need since 2007.

Lynsey Jones, co-owner of the village shop, said: "We hold it all day at our shop, we will have a huge raffle, cake sale, find the treasure and guess the sweets in a jar.

"We have been raising money for the last 11 years and we have raised £19,572.10 for Children in Need.

"We are very lucky to have such amazing generous customers and staff."