Have your say on plans to improve Greyfriars junction area in Bedford

Bedford people are being invited to share their thoughts on the town’s Greyfriars reconfiguration project.

The project is part of the Transporting Bedford 2030 scheme, a key part of the borough council's strategic plan to enhance connectivity and support economic growth in the town centre.

It’s being funded through Bedford Borough's successful £22.6 million bid from the government's Towns Fund.

The reconfiguration aims to create development opportunities at the former police station site and significantly improve cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, aligning with the council's vision for a more sustainable and accessible town centre.

People have been invited to share thoughts on the Greyfriars reconfiguration project

This initiative follows a series of community engagement events, including recent information stalls held at key locations around Bedford.

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning & prosperity at Bedford Borough Council, said: "We understand that changes to traffic flow can be met with scepticism, but our goal is to create a safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly transport system

"By engaging with our community through events like those to be held on May 14, 15, and 17, we are actively listening to concerns and incorporating feedback into our plans. We believe this project will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area but also contribute to the economic vitality of our town centre."

Residents and visitors can find more information about the project at the following stalls:

Wednesday, May 14, 12pm to 2pm: Outside Peacocks clothing store, near Bedford Bus Station

Thursday, May 15, 5pm to 7pm: Greyfriars, outside Beckett Court, next to the car park

Saturday, May 17, 12pm to 2pm: Outside Peacocks clothing store, near Bedford Bus Station

These events provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about the project and share their thoughts on how to make Bedford an even better place to live and work.

Those who cannot make the face-to-face events can seek further information here.

> In 2019, central government invited 101 towns across the UK to bid for up to £25 million as part of a Towns Fund scheme, Bedford was one of the locations selected to produce a town investment plan and bid.

