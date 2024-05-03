Dessert Island in Bedford (Picture courtesy of Agilis Advisory)Dessert Island in Bedford (Picture courtesy of Agilis Advisory)
Have you got a sweet tooth?: You're in luck as Bedford's Dessert Island is up for sale

Think waffles, crepes and sundaes
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd May 2024, 17:08 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 17:20 BST

If, like me, you’ve got a sweet tooth and fancy running your own business, you’re in luck.

Dessert Island in Bedford is on the market and could be yours for £90,000 leasehold.

The St Loyes Street takeaway and dessert parlour (very retro) is on the market with Agilis Advisory and specialises in waffles, crepes, cookie dough and sundaes (you drooling yet?).

Visit here for more the full listing

According to the blurb, the business is “a proven money-making venture, Dessert Island in Bedford is a cash-rich business with robust financial returns.” Rent is £1,500 a month.

Proper parlour seating

Proper parlour seating

Now... that's what I'm talking about :-)

Now... that's what I'm talking about :-)

There are also branches in Luton and Milton Keynes

There are also branches in Luton and Milton Keynes

Preach

Preach

