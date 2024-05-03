Have you got a sweet tooth?: You're in luck as Bedford's Dessert Island is up for sale

If, like me, you’ve got a sweet tooth and fancy running your own business, you’re in luck.

Dessert Island in Bedford is on the market and could be yours for £90,000 leasehold.

The St Loyes Street takeaway and dessert parlour (very retro) is on the market with Agilis Advisory and specialises in waffles, crepes, cookie dough and sundaes (you drooling yet?).

According to the blurb, the business is “a proven money-making venture, Dessert Island in Bedford is a cash-rich business with robust financial returns.” Rent is £1,500 a month.

