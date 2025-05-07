Hat-trick victory for Reactiv8 The Nation at the SME Bedfordshire Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Recognised for community excellence, ethical enterprise, and workplace empowerment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reactiv8 The Nation, a Bedford-based organisation committed to community transformation, is proud to announce its triple recognition at the SME Bedfordshire Awards 2025.

The organisation has been shortlisted in three major categories- Employer of the Year, Positive Impact Award and the Foxley Kingham Businessperson of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recognition marks the second consecutive year Reactiv8 has received awards and nominations for its work, affirming its continued dedication to positive social impact, inclusive employment practices, and ethical enterprise.

Michelle Crook at National SME 2025

Employer of the Year

Reactiv8 The Nation is widely recognised for fostering a positive, inclusive, and growth-oriented work culture. The organisation places a strong emphasis on staff wellbeing, professional development, and internal leadership. Employees describe the workplace as transformative and uplifting, where diverse individuals across all age groups feel valued and inspired.

Michelle Crook, Founder and Director, commented: “Being shortlisted for Employer of the Year is a testament to our team. We believe in building an environment where every individual is empowered to thrive, contribute, and grow. Our work culture is rooted in compassion, accountability, and purpose.”

Team members have also shared their glowing feedback:

“Thanks to Reactiv8, I do not hate Mondays anymore.” DJ, Education Team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no other organisation I would choose to work for during retirement.” Ramona, Admin Team

“Reactiv8’s vision inspires everyone around.” Taofeeq, Housing Officer

“I truly feel that I belong, in the midst of kind and caring people.” Team Member

Positive Impact Award: Velvet Symphony

Reactiv8’s ethical beauty brand, Velvet Symphony, has also earned the organisation a finalist position for the Positive Impact Award. Launched as a clean beauty initiative, Velvet Symphony promotes self-confidence, ethical living, and personal empowerment through accessible, vegan, cruelty-free skincare and cosmetics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Velvet Symphony is more than a beauty line; it is a mission to empower individuals to embrace their natural beauty and feel confident from the inside out,” said Conroy Downer, Operations Manager and architect of the Velvet Symphony brand.

All Velvet Symphony products adhere to FDA and Health Canada guidelines (effective January 5, 2023). The brand ensures that none of its products or ingredients are tested on animals at any stage of production or supply.

Business Person of the Year

Dynamic Founder and Director of Reactiv8 the Nation, Michelle Crook, who was honoured as the Business Person of the Year (2024) at the prestigious SME National Business Awards, has been nominated as a finalist for the Business Person of the Year (2025) category at the Bedfordshire SME 2025 Awards. This accolade recognises her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to community development.

Under Michelle's guidance, Reactiv8 the Nation has made significant strides in empowering individuals through education, training, and support services. Her innovative approach and dedication have not only transformed lives but also fostered a culture of excellence within her organisation, which is evident through other nominations for Reactiv8 The Nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on her achievement, Michelle emphasised that this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of her entire team. "Our aim is to help all our clients create sustainable life changes," she stated, highlighting the collective effort behind their success. Michelle's vision and leadership continue to inspire many, making her a deserving recipient of this national recognition.

Community at the Core

Reactiv8 was established with the vision of equipping individuals with the tools to change their lives and become active members of their communities. The organisation delivers life-changing services through dynamic programmes, hands-on training, and ethical innovation. Its goal is simple: to help people transform from the inside out and live with purpose, confidence, and independence.

Founded in 2011, Reactiv8 empowers people of all ages and abilities through its educational, housing, and employment programmes. Reactiv8 offers services such as:

Alternative Educational Provision (AEP)

Supported Accommodation

Employment Support and Skills Development

Bedfordshire’s only CITB approved training and test organisation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accredited Qualifications in Construction and Health & Safety and many more.

Reactiv8’s community-led approach has made a tangible difference. A parent of one student shared: "Twelve weeks ago, my son had no faith in men. Through the kindness and mentorship of the Reactiv8 team, that has changed. He now feels respected, supported, and hopeful.”

Another young person, having completed a Civil Engineering course, shared: "I recently landed a job after finishing training at Reactiv8. The way they taught us to think, research, and grow has transformed my perspective."

Reactiv8 The Nation’s triple award recognition is more than a moment of celebration, it is a reflection of a growing movement that combines social purpose, ethical enterprise, and deep community impact. From transforming lives through frontline housing and education services to launching inclusive beauty and mindset initiatives like Velvet Symphony and the Iamgr8 Academy, Reactiv8 continues to inspire real, measurable change across Bedfordshire and beyond.

The SME winners will be announced on June 19, during an evening of celebrating success held at Riverside Suite, Venue 360, Luton.