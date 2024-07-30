Greyfriars redevelopment is making "significant progress", says Bedford Borough Council
Bedford Borough Council is working in partnership with bpha and Homes England to completely transform the area by re-providing existing homes and adding approximately 100-200 new homes at the former police station.
In April 2022, Tibbalds Campbell Reith was appointed to develop a planning document for the area – and according to the council, the plans are making “significant progress”.
Consultations on the draft Greyfriars planning document were carried out in November and December 2023, with further consultations in April and May this year. And the council says the feedback from all of them has been instrumental in refining the development brief which was approved by its executive committee in June 2024.
Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: "The Greyfriars redevelopment is a key project for Bedford, promising to enhance our housing provision and create a vibrant, sustainable community. We are grateful for the input from all stakeholders, which has been crucial in shaping a development that reflects the needs and aspirations of our residents."
Jeff Astle, bpha director of development and sales, said: “The planned redevelopment proposals will integrate Greyfriars into the town centre and create a sustainable, healthy and attractive community where people choose to live. We are grateful to customers who have taken time to give their input on improving the quality of the immediate and wider area, and look forward to working with them as the plans are progressed.”
