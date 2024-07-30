Greyfriars redevelopment is making "significant progress", says Bedford Borough Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It looks like the redevelopment of Greyfriars is ticking along nicely.

Bedford Borough Council is working in partnership with bpha and Homes England to completely transform the area by re-providing existing homes and adding approximately 100-200 new homes at the former police station.

In April 2022, Tibbalds Campbell Reith was appointed to develop a planning document for the area – and according to the council, the plans are making “significant progress”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultations on the draft Greyfriars planning document were carried out in November and December 2023, with further consultations in April and May this year. And the council says the feedback from all of them has been instrumental in refining the development brief which was approved by its executive committee in June 2024.

The Greyfriars Bedford development brief

Councillor Andrea Spice, portfolio holder for economic growth, planning and prosperity, said: "The Greyfriars redevelopment is a key project for Bedford, promising to enhance our housing provision and create a vibrant, sustainable community. We are grateful for the input from all stakeholders, which has been crucial in shaping a development that reflects the needs and aspirations of our residents."