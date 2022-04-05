Green Bedford entrepreneur who set up business during pandemic shortlisted for startup award

A business set up during the pandemic has been shortlisted for a new award.

AnnexusEV – based in Ampthill – has been named one of the most exciting new businesses in the region.

It’s the brainchild of Gerard and Jonny Duggan who – inspired by a Sir David Attenborough documentary – decided to do their bit to save the planet.

AnnexusEV CEO Jonny Duggan

AnnexusEV is an EV consultancy focused on the fleet industry – and it provides the ecosystem needed for businesses to electrify their fleet quickly and easily.

The StartUp Awards National Series has been launched to recognise the booming startup scene across the UK which has accelerated since the pandemic began.

And there was stiff competition with over 2,500 applications received in response to the awards’ first call for entries.

AnnexusEV CEO Jonny Duggan – who grew up in Bedford – said: “I am delighted to hear that AnnexusEV has been announced as a finalist for the StartUp Awards National Series.

“This is testament to the hard work of our excellent team. Getting to this stage wouldn’t have been possible without them. A special thank you is needed for Gerard, Paul, Matt and Paul. Watch this space, AnnexusEV has a big future in business.”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans OBE, the creator of the StartUp Awards National Series, said: “​​We’ve been blown away by the standard of entries in this first year and truly look forward to crowning the winners in June."