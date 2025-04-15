Grant Palmer unveils two brand-new buses for Bedfordshire

By Thomas Manship
Contributor
Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Grant Palmer, Bedfordshire’s family-owned bus company, is proud to announce a significant investment in its fleet with the introduction of two brand-new buses. This latest addition, valued at over £450,000, reinforces the company’s commitment to modern, comfortable, and sustainable public transport.

The new vehicles feature state-of-the-art, low-emission Euro 6 engines, reducing their environmental impact while delivering high performance. Built in Britain, these buses are equipped with high-backed seating, seatbelts, and USB chargers, ensuring a comfortable and convenient journey for passengers.

Grant Palmer has continuously invested in its fleet, having introduced 19 brand-new buses over the past decade. This sustained commitment has seen over half the company’s fleet replaced, making it the operator with the lowest average fleet age in Bedfordshire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These new Alexander Dennis buses continue our commitment to investing in Bedfordshire and serving our customers with high-quality, modern vehicles,” said Grant Palmer, Managing Director. “We are especially pleased to support British engineering with this investment.”

Two brand new buses enter service for Grant Palmer LtdTwo brand new buses enter service for Grant Palmer Ltd
Two brand new buses enter service for Grant Palmer Ltd

The new buses will also debut a distinctive new livery, designed to complement the bold, angular aesthetic of the vehicles. This refresh updates the company’s popular two-tone red colour scheme, giving it a modern and dynamic look while maintaining its strong brand identity.

Despite these significant investments, Grant Palmer continues to provide excellent value for money, with fares remaining capped at just £2 for a single journey across the network.

Find out more about Grant Palmer bus services at grantpalmer.com

Related topics:Britain
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice