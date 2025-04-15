Grant Palmer unveils two brand-new buses for Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant Palmer, Bedfordshire’s family-owned bus company, is proud to announce a significant investment in its fleet with the introduction of two brand-new buses. This latest addition, valued at over £450,000, reinforces the company’s commitment to modern, comfortable, and sustainable public transport.

The new vehicles feature state-of-the-art, low-emission Euro 6 engines, reducing their environmental impact while delivering high performance. Built in Britain, these buses are equipped with high-backed seating, seatbelts, and USB chargers, ensuring a comfortable and convenient journey for passengers.

Grant Palmer has continuously invested in its fleet, having introduced 19 brand-new buses over the past decade. This sustained commitment has seen over half the company’s fleet replaced, making it the operator with the lowest average fleet age in Bedfordshire.

“These new Alexander Dennis buses continue our commitment to investing in Bedfordshire and serving our customers with high-quality, modern vehicles,” said Grant Palmer, Managing Director. “We are especially pleased to support British engineering with this investment.”

The new buses will also debut a distinctive new livery, designed to complement the bold, angular aesthetic of the vehicles. This refresh updates the company’s popular two-tone red colour scheme, giving it a modern and dynamic look while maintaining its strong brand identity.

Despite these significant investments, Grant Palmer continues to provide excellent value for money, with fares remaining capped at just £2 for a single journey across the network.

Find out more about Grant Palmer bus services at grantpalmer.com