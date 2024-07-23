Grant Palmer Ltd celebrates River Festival Park and Ride success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grant Palmer Ltd, Bedfordshire’s family owned bus company, is thrilled to announce the outstanding success of their Park and Ride services during the Bedford River Festival. The event, held on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st July, saw an unprecedented number of attendees, and Grant Palmer’s efficient and reliable transportation played a crucial role in ensuring smooth and enjoyable access to the festival grounds.

Grant Palmer Ltd took over operation of the Elstow Park and Ride service in February 2024. The River Festival, one of the region’s most anticipated events, attracted thousands of visitors from across the UK. The festival attracted heavy criticism in 2022 for poor provision of park and ride services with buses delayed and insufficient capacity.

Working in partnership with Bedford Borough Council, Grant Palmer provided dedicated Park and Ride service 744, helping to alleviate traffic congestion and providing a convenient travel option for festival-goers. On site ticket vendors helped to ensure buses kept to time, with a car load return available for just £6 covering up to five people. The Park and Ride services transported over six thousand customers to and from the festival, marking a significant increase from previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer Ltd, expressed his delight at the success of the Park and Ride services: “We are incredibly proud to have played a part in the River Festival’s success. Our team worked tirelessly to provide a seamless travel experience for all attendees, and the feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to continuing our support for community events and promoting sustainable transportation options.”

Grant Palmer Ltd Celebrates River Festival Park and Ride Success

Building on the success of this year’s River Festival, Grant Palmer Ltd is committed to further enhancing their Park and Ride services for future events. The company hope to work with Bedfords Borough Council to invest in additional buses and explore innovative technologies to improve service efficiency and passenger satisfaction.