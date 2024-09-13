Grant Palmer Ltd celebrates 100,000 additional customers in record-breaking year
Established in 1999, the company operates a comprehensive network across Luton, Bedford, Milton Keynes, Biggleswade, and Flitwick.
In its 25th year of service, the company is seeing unprecedented growth. Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager at Grant Palmer Ltd, expressed his excitement: “We’re carrying far more customers than ever before. In a time when other operators are cutting services, we have expanded, investing in a modern fleet and a dedicated team to ensure our passengers receive the best service possible.”
With a commitment to affordable travel, all fares are capped at £2 for a single journey, making public transport more accessible for local communities. The company’s commitment to excellence has earned it a spot as a finalist for Best Bus Operator at the National Transport Awards.
For full service details, visit grantpalmer.com. Grant Palmer Ltd continues to put its customers first, ensuring reliable and high-quality transportation for Bedfordshire.
