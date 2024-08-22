Grant Palmer announced as finalists at Route One Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Central Bedfordshire’s largest local bus operator has been made a finalist in the “Small Operator of the Year” category at the Route One Awards – one of the most prestigious awards schemes in the UK’s public transport industry.

Grant Palmer Ltd was chosen to be part of the exclusive Finalists group based on an application which focused on the continued expansion and growth of the business, service improvements and ongoing developments including capped contactless fares, low emission vehicles and sustained patronage growth.

The shortlists were decided by a panel of seven judges, including Joan Aitken OBE, former traffic commissioner for Scotland, Mark Fowles OBE, former managing director of Nottingham City Transport, and Norman Thomas, former product engineering manager for Volvo Bus.

Thomas Manship, commercial manager for Grant Palmer said: “I am absolutely delighted for our colleagues and for our loyal customers that we have been nominated for such a high-profile award. I am proud of our team; our drivers, engineers, administrative staff and cleaners all work hard to provide a great service for the people of Bedfordshire. In the past 12 months, Grant Palmer Ltd have invested more than any other local operator in new vehicles, our staff and facilities.”

Route One Awards director, Helen Conway, said: “The Awards stand as a beacon of recognition in the coach and bus industry. Each year, the calibre of entrants surpasses expectations, reflecting the dynamic nature of the industry.

“The finalists announced represent the very best, and it is an honour to recognise their achievements."