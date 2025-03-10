Got a sweet tooth?: New family-run cake shop opens in Kempston

By Clare Turner
Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:13 BST
Mayor Tom Wootton officially opened the doors of Cakes Re-volution in Kempston (Picture: Bedford Borough Council)placeholder image
If, like me, you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll be pleased to hear a new business has opened its doors.

Called Cakes Re-volution, you’ll find the new shop in Kempston’s Springfield Centre – off Orchard Street.

Founded by self-taught pastry chef Mattia and his wife Irene, the business began in 2021 during the lockdown as a home-based venture and has since grown steadily – gaining the trust and appreciation of both private customers and the restaurant sector.

Mamma Concetta, in Bedford’s Harpur Street, even provided crucial logistical support throughout its journey.

Mattia said: "Today we are starting again in a new location, thus realising the first part of our dream."

Bedford mayor Tom Wootton even went along to officially opened the family-run bakery.

