GoodOaks Homecare Bedford wins prestigious awards at annual conference
and live on Freeview channel 276
The GoodOaks Annual Conference was held on June 12 at The Swan in Streatley. The event featured a variety of sessions, workshops, guest speakers, and valuable networking opportunities, culminating in the highly anticipated awards ceremony.
GoodOaks Bedford was awarded the PRIDE Value Award for Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Empathy. This is a demonstration of their exceptional contribution in Bedford and the surrounding villages, which has made a significant impact in to the lives of their elderly service users.
Shelley Lowden, who is the registered care manager for Bedford, won the fiercely sought after Registered Manager of the Year Award which is recognition and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the entire GoodOaks Bedford team.
Shaz Islam, director of GoodOaks Homecare - Bedford said: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the PRIDE Value award and the Registered Manager of the Year award at the GoodOaks Annual Conference. These awards reflect our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering quality care at home. We are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in our local communities."
The GoodOaks Annual Conference is a premier event in the industry, celebrating the achievements and advancements of Franchise Partners and individuals who continue to drive progress and innovation. GoodOaks Bedford is proud to be among the distinguished award recipients this year.
Co-founder Ben Ashton added: “I am absolutely thrilled and immensely proud of GoodOaks Bedford’s accomplishments over the past year. There is fierce competition at the annual GoodOaks awards, and this award is testament to the team’s dedication and the strides forward that they are making to enhance the lives of people in our local communities. It’s a real honour for the team be recognised for their commitment to the sector and their passion to provide the highest quality of care at home.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.