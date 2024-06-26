GoodOaks Homecare Bedford wins prestigious awards at annual conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GoodOaks Bedford has been honoured with the GoodOaks PRIDE Value Award and the much coveted Registered Manager of the Year Award at the GoodOaks Annual Conference, held recently. These prestigious awards recognise outstanding achievements and commitment to excellence in providing quality care at home.

The GoodOaks Annual Conference was held on June 12 at The Swan in Streatley. The event featured a variety of sessions, workshops, guest speakers, and valuable networking opportunities, culminating in the highly anticipated awards ceremony.

GoodOaks Bedford was awarded the PRIDE Value Award for Professionalism, Respect, Integrity, Dedication and Empathy. This is a demonstration of their exceptional contribution in Bedford and the surrounding villages, which has made a significant impact in to the lives of their elderly service users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelley Lowden, who is the registered care manager for Bedford, won the fiercely sought after Registered Manager of the Year Award which is recognition and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation of the entire GoodOaks Bedford team.

GoodOaks Bedford win two awards

Shaz Islam, director of GoodOaks Homecare - Bedford said: "We are incredibly honoured to receive the PRIDE Value award and the Registered Manager of the Year award at the GoodOaks Annual Conference. These awards reflect our team's unwavering commitment to excellence and our passion for delivering quality care at home. We are proud of what we have achieved and look forward to continuing to make a positive impact in our local communities."

The GoodOaks Annual Conference is a premier event in the industry, celebrating the achievements and advancements of Franchise Partners and individuals who continue to drive progress and innovation. GoodOaks Bedford is proud to be among the distinguished award recipients this year.