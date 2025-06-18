GoodOaks Homecare Bedford named one of the Top 20 Home Care providers in the East of England region

By Naz Islam
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 12:36 BST
GoodOaks Homecare Bedford has been recognised as one of the Top 20 Home Care Providers 2025 by the UK’s leading home care review site, Homecare.co.uk. The award celebrates excellence in care based entirely on verified reviews from clients and their families.

This recognition places GoodOaks Bedford among the highest-rated home care providers in the East of England, with the award based on review scores as of 30th May 2025. Ratings take into account the quality of care, staff, management, and overall client satisfaction.

Shaz Islam, Director of GoodOaks Homecare Bedford, said: “We are absolutely over the moon to receive this award. It’s a huge honour and a reflection of the dedication and compassion our whole team shows every day. To know this recognition comes directly from the people we care for, and their families, makes it all the more meaningful. We’re incredibly proud of our care teams and the difference they make in the Bedford and surrounding communities.”

GoodOaks Homecare Bedford provides tailored, high-quality visiting and live-in care services to individuals in their own homes, supporting independence, dignity, and peace of mind for families across the region. The team offers a wide range of services, from hourly visiting care to full-time live-in support.

The Top 20 Home Care Provider Award is a testament to the trust and satisfaction of the people they care for, and to the team’s commitment to delivering care they would be happy for their own loved ones to receive.

