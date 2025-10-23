GoodOaks Homecare Bedford introduces free digital health monitoring for all clients

FREE digital health checks

GoodOaks Homecare Bedford is proud to be among the first GoodOaks branches to introduce advanced digital health monitoring, using the revolutionary Whzan Blue Box system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This innovative technology enhances the quality of care provided by enabling early detection of health concerns, reducing hospital admissions, and giving peace of mind to families.

The branch, based in Bedford, is going the extra mile for clients by introducing free digital health monitoring as part of its care services. This new benefit is designed to give clients and their families greater reassurance, helping people to stay safe, well, and independent at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By offering regular health checks at no additional cost, GoodOaks is able to support early identification of potential health concerns and monitor vital signs such as blood pressure, oxygen saturation, pulse, and respiratory rate. This helps in reducing the risk of hospital admissions and provides families with added confidence that their loved ones are receiving the very best care.

Digital health monitoring

As part of GoodOaks’ commitment to innovation and proactive care, the Blue Box is currently being introduced across a growing number of branches, including Bedford. For new clients in participating locations, the system is used to create a personalised health baseline, helping care professionals quickly identify and respond to any changes.

“This technology bridges the gap between social care and healthcare. It empowers our care teams and supports better outcomes for our clients,” said Shaz Islam, Company Director at GoodOaks Homecare Bedford.

"By combining clinical insight with everyday support, GoodOaks is setting new standards in homecare and promoting independence, enhancing safety, and delivering care that evolves with each individual’s needs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GoodOaks is a national homecare provider known for its high standards of care and support for people wishing to remain independent in their own homes. With 28 offices throughout the UK, the company combines compassionate care with professional expertise.