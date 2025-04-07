GoodOaks Bedford’s Shaz Islam named finalist in major awards

By Naz Islam
Contributor
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 11:59 BST
Finalist - New Woman Franchisee of the Year categoryFinalist - New Woman Franchisee of the Year category
Shaz Islam, director of GoodOaks Homecare Bedford, has been named a finalist in the prestigious NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards 2025.

These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in the UK franchising sector, and Shaz’s recognition highlights her dedication and leadership.

Shaz has been shortlisted in the New Woman Franchisee of the Year category, which recognises the business achievements and growth of her branch since they began trading at the end of 2023.

Since launching GoodOaks Bedford, Shaz has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality homecare while building a supportive and thriving team. Her passion for franchising and her drive to make a meaningful difference in the community have been instrumental in the branch’s success.

Encouraging Women into FranchisingEncouraging Women into Franchising
She has worked tirelessly to create an environment where both clients and staff feel valued and supported, ensuring that her local branch stands out as a leading homecare provider.

Helen Mansfield, organiser of the NatWest EWiF Awards, highlighted the tough competition this year, with a record number of entries from across the UK. Being named a finalist among such an inspiring group of women is a significant achievement and speaks volumes about Shaz’s impact in the franchising world.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 15 in London, where Shaz will join other industry leaders in celebrating the contributions of women in franchising. Regardless of the outcome, her recognition as a finalist is already a fantastic achievement and a reflection of her hard work and passion.

