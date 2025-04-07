GoodOaks Bedford’s Shaz Islam named finalist in major awards

Finalist - New Woman Franchisee of the Year category

Shaz Islam, director of GoodOaks Homecare Bedford, has been named a finalist in the prestigious NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in the UK franchising sector, and Shaz’s recognition highlights her dedication and leadership.

Shaz has been shortlisted in the New Woman Franchisee of the Year category, which recognises the business achievements and growth of her branch since they began trading at the end of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since launching GoodOaks Bedford, Shaz has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality homecare while building a supportive and thriving team. Her passion for franchising and her drive to make a meaningful difference in the community have been instrumental in the branch’s success.

Encouraging Women into Franchising

She has worked tirelessly to create an environment where both clients and staff feel valued and supported, ensuring that her local branch stands out as a leading homecare provider.

Helen Mansfield, organiser of the NatWest EWiF Awards, highlighted the tough competition this year, with a record number of entries from across the UK. Being named a finalist among such an inspiring group of women is a significant achievement and speaks volumes about Shaz’s impact in the franchising world.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 15 in London, where Shaz will join other industry leaders in celebrating the contributions of women in franchising. Regardless of the outcome, her recognition as a finalist is already a fantastic achievement and a reflection of her hard work and passion.