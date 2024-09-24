Going for gold: Luxury homebuilder sponsors Bedford Running Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luxury homebuilder Mulberry Homes recently sponsored the Bedford Running Festival, near its Ravensden Park development in Graze Hill.

The festival was a weekend-long event with a variety of races and events for runners of all ages and abilities. There were independent food stalls, live music and an outdoor cinema for people to enjoy after their runs.

Mulberry Homes’ sponsorship helped ensure the smooth running of the event, which saw a total of five different races varying in distances, from one mile up to 20 miles, over the two-day event.

James Shipley, Managing Director of Bedford Running Festival said: “The Bedford Running Festival has grown to be a fantastic local event which now sees thousands of local people running or supporting the event. It takes a huge team to deliver this scale event safely and none of this would be possible without the support from Mulberry Homes.”

Kerry Jones, Sales and Marketing Director at Mulberry Homes, said: “We were pleased to hear that the Bedford Running Festival was a huge success. At Mulberry Homes, we believe it is important to support local events and the communities in which we build.

“The festival was a great way to encourage people to be more active and Mulberry Homes were proud to be a sponsor of the festival this year.”

Currently, a range of three, four and five-bedroom homes are available on the Ravensden Park development.