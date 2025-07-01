Global aerospace giant futureproofs operations

Rapid water response prevents catastrophic shutdown

A WORLD-leading defence and aerospace firm has safeguarded its critical operations by adopting a pioneering water security strategy — preventing the displacement of 350 employees and averting significant operational disruption.

A sudden water outage posed a direct threat to operations and safety at Lockheed Martin UK’s high-security Ampthill facility, risking regulatory breaches and substantial financial losses.

To meet this challenge, the aerospace manufacturer turned to leading alternative water supply (AWS) specialist Water Direct whose rapid response provided an emergency water supply, averting major disruption and safeguarding both the site and its workforce.

Adam Johnson, CEO at Water Direct, said: “We understand how critical continuity is for organisations like Lockheed Martin UK, where even short interruptions can have serious operational and regulatory consequences.

“Our team mobilised quickly and safely to ensure a seamless emergency water supply, safeguarding the site’s operations and supporting the staff on the ground. It’s exactly the kind of scenario we’re designed to respond to.”

Recognising the need for long-term security, Lockheed Martin UK enlisted the water supply experts to implement its comprehensive water contingency plan, ‘ WaterTight’.

Water Direct conducted a detailed operational and infrastructure audit, recommending key measures to strengthen water security for the future. The WaterTight guarantee includes an emergency site management plan and a commitment to deliver emergency water supplies within an agreed timeframe — designed to expedite replenishment and minimise downtime during any future incidents.

This proactive strategy meant that when another incident occurred, Water Direct was able to immediately mobilise its security-cleared field technicians, arriving within two hours to deliver emergency water supplies and install temporary storage tanks — minimising impact and preserving business continuity.

Jenny Quarterman, Facilities Manager at Lockheed Martin UK, stressed the importance of being prepared: “My advice to other Facilities Managers would be don’t underestimate your water supply; take it seriously because it can become disrupted.

“Water is a vital resource that you can’t physically run your business without, so find out what your site needs, put contingencies in place, and test them on a regular basis.”

Adam Johnson, added: “With climate change, infrastructure pressures, and population growth escalating risks, companies like Lockheed Martin are proactively strengthening resilience. WaterTight provides them with operational confidence and futureproofing.”

Established in 1997, Water Direct is the UK’s foremost specialist in alternative water supply, delivering high-quality drinking water to major utilities and businesses.

As threats to water continuity intensify, Water Direct is committed to redefining water resilience, elevating it alongside power and IT as an essential pillar of comprehensive business continuity planning for the modern era.

For more information about Water Direct, visit: https://www.water-direct.co.uk/

For more information about Lockheed Martin UK, visit: https://www.lockheedmartin.com/