Geopace Training in Flitwick is a finalist in prestigious SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2023

The winners will be announced in June
By Tasmin SchoppContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 11:02 BST
A phlebotomist at workA phlebotomist at work
A phlebotomist at work

A Flitwick-based business has reached the final of the SME Business Awards for the best enterprising business category.

The prestigious awards ceremony is due to take place in June where the winners will be announced. Winners of the black-tie event will be put forward for the national finals in London later this year.

This year, the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards are collaborating with the Bedfordshire chamber of Commerce. These awards are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SME’s) and offers a fantastic opportunity to come together to network and celebrate each other’s successes.

Geopace Training has been delivering high-class phlebotomy and associated healthcare courses to the NHS and private sector since 2010. Its specialist team of tutors have trained over 25,000 students since its inception, covering all corners of the UK, Northern Ireland, and Ireland. All training courses are fully compliant with Health Education England (HEE), Skills for Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Within the last year, many hundreds of attendees have gained entry-level positions within the NHS, relieving the pressure on our health service throughout the UK.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Geopace pioneered a virtual classroom practical training option complete with full training kit for students during lockdown. The virtual classroom is now a permanent training option for students.

In 2021 Geopace introduced a vaccination course to support the covid vaccination hubs and to date has trained over 1,244 vaccinators across the nation. The course not only covers covid vaccines but all routes of administration, allowing students to protect patients against multiple diseases and be prepared for any future vaccines that are developed.

