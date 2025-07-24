Garden for learning disabled adults gets overhaul

Volunteers at a leading civil engineering and construction firm are taking on their next challenge – to makeover a garden used by learning disabled people.

Staff from VolkerFitzpatrick are rolling up their sleeves and clearing a garden area at the Herald Resource Centre and residential service run by the learning disability charity Hft in Shefford, Bedfordshire.

The garden was once a popular green oasis for people supported at both services, but since the covid pandemic has become overgrown and un-usable.

VolkerFitzpatrick is currently working in partnership with developer Tritax Symmetry to build five new warehouses in nearby Biggleswade as part of a £60 million pound development, stretching over a 150 acre site.

Work has started on the garden at Hft Shefford

The project started in late 2024, with the first warehouse being handed over next month. VolkerFitzpatrick wanted to give something back to the local community and got in touch with Hft and asked to pay a visit to discover more about the charity’s work. VolkerFitzpatrick Senior Stakeholder and Social Value Manager Calvin Howe said: “It is a big part of our approach when working in an area, to see what we can give back to the local community.

“We discovered that Hft operated services in the area to support learning disabled people.

“So we got in touch and paid a visit to the residential service and the resource centre.

“We were very moved by the work that Hft does every day to make a difference to learning disabled peoples’ lives and knew we wanted to get involved and help in some way.”

People supported by Hft in Shefford with Hft Head of Care and Support Ian Earey and Tom Roche from VolkerFitzpatrick with the £500 donation

The team from VolkerFitzpatrick met Hft’s Head of Care and Support Ian Earey, who oversees both services and the charity’s Corporate Partnerships and Philanthropy Manager Rob Harding.

On learning that Ian is to trek to Everest Base Camp in October to raise funds for the charity, they made a £500 donation towards his fundraising.

“We were delighted to help Ian with his fundraising, but were keen to do more,” said Calvin, “and when we saw the garden on a tour of the site, we thought it was an opportunity where we could really make a big difference.”

A number of colleagues from VolkerFitzpatrick have already signed up to help with the project to clear the overgrown garden as part of its charity volunteer day programme.

They will be assisted by volunteers from Tritax Symmetry Limited and Savills.

VolkerFitzpatrick Senior Project Manager Tom Roche, who is overseeing the Biggleswade warehouse development, said: “The idea is for us to get in and clear the garden so it can once again become a useable space for the people supported by Hft.

“Not only will it help restore this outdoor space, but it will also be a fantastic team building exercise and highlight to our colleagues the value of volunteering.”

The team at VolkerFitzpatrick is also hoping to utilise their skills to refresh sleeping rooms at the accommodation.

Hft Corporate Partnerships and Philanthropy Manager Rob Harding said: “Hft is incredibly proud to be working alongside VolkerFitzpatrick on this project.

“Their recent visit to our site showed how passionate they were to not only support learning disabled adults but to also involve them in consultation about making the best use of the space.

“We know that working together, this renovation will make a truly lasting impact for the learning disabled adults who use the space.

“We are so thankful to VolkerFitzpatrick for choosing to support Hft and get stuck in.”

Work on the garden overhaul started this month and is to continue into August.