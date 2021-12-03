Further expansion for Bedford based business involved in £multi-million acquisition

Bedford based Kartell UK Ltd, one of the largest and fastest-growing suppliers of heating and bathroom products in the UK, has announced a multi-million-pound acquisition.

Kartell’s investment in Vogue (UK) Ltd, will support further growth in both the UK and internationally as well as enabling a wider range of products and services to be offered to both Kartell and Vogue’s customer base.

As part of the deal, Vogue will continue to operate as a standalone business within the Kartell group under the guidance of the existing management team, with on-going integration and leadership support from founders Ray Tunks and Rob Kelley.

The Kartell head office, warehouse and distribution operation is based in Manton Lane, Bedford

Founded in 2008, Kartell is the largest supplier of radiators and designer towel warmers to the independent and merchant showroom sector in the UK. The group turns over in excess of £110m and employs more than 350 people across principal sites in Bedford, Wigan and Leeds.

Alex Norford, founder and chief executive of Kartell, said: “The acquisition of Vogue represents a clear and strategic step in our growth strategy and further establishes our position at the forefront of the UK radiator and bathroom sector. When the opportunity to partner with the team at Vogue arose we immediately identified the strategic fit this acquisition represents and we are delighted to announce the deal.

"Everyone at Kartell is excited about working with Ray, Rob and the team at Vogue to address the multiple market opportunities in the UK, Europe and International export markets. Our shared focus of bestin-class quality and service will bring added value to all of the group’s customers and stakeholders.”

Harry Walker, partner at FRP Corporate Finance, said: “We were delighted to once again support Kartell with acquisition advice. Having worked with Kartell before, we had a strong understanding of their business and future plans, so were able to bring the strategic opportunity to acquire Vogue to Kartell’s attention. We then supported Alex and the team in negotiating, managing and closing the deal, which is set to add huge value to both businesses.”

The Kartell brands include K-RAD, K-VIT and JT