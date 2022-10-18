Fujifilm officially opened its new UK Headquarters in Bedford this morning (Tuesday).

Called Fujifilm House – just off Cardington Road – it’s a stone’s throw away from Fujifilm’s previous HQ, which originally opened in 1983.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson joined several other attendees and Fujifilm UK staff to take part in a traditional Japanese Kagami Biraki ceremony, which involves jointly opening a wooden cask of sake to represent fortune, goodwill and new beginnings.

Southill Estate, a Bedfordshire-based family trust, owns the land and funded development of the new business premises.

The cladding on the outside of the building fuses Fujifilm’s Japanese roots with local heritage and is adorned with shoji screens and designs that are reminiscent of the historic Bedfordshire Lace patterns synonymous with the Bedford area.

The new building provides over 30,000 sq ft of working space with innovative sustainable features, including solar panels, and a built-in rainwater collection and storage system.

Fujifilm has also committed to installing bird boxes.

Tom Watanabe, managing director at Fujifilm UK Limited, said: “In our 46-year history in the UK, Fujifilm has had a home in Bedford for nearly 40 of those years.

"Today, we bring all our skilled colleagues working across all of our business fields – from photography and data storage to healthcare and print – under one roof where, together, we hold the opportunities of innovation.