Fujifilm breaks ground on its new Bedford headquarters

Multinational company Fujifilm - the world's largest photographic and imaging company - has broken ground on its new landmark headquarters in Bedford.

The new £8million green-focused HQ is set to open in summer 2022.

Fujifilm, which currently employs 320 staff at its current headquarters on St Martins Way, Bedford, is moving just 250 metres to Cardington Road.

L to R: Richard Creighton, Fujifilm UK; Nicola Brims, Fujifilm UK; Yoshitaka Nakamura, Fujifilm UK; Patrick Lyons, Acting Manager for Economic Growth & Development, Bedford Borough Council; Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford Borough; Craig Austin, Director of Environment, Bedford Borough Council

The new building will stand three stories tall and provide almost 30,000 sq ft for office space and dedicated workshop and exhibition areas.

Known as Fujifilm House, the new building’s design holds Fujifilm’s green policies and community values at its heart.

The scheme incorporates solar panels, rainwater collection systems and biodiverse landscaping design working in partnership with the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire, all contributing to the building’s sustainable credentials.

Tying together Fujifilm’s long-standing presence in Bedford and the company’s Japanese heritage, the building’s exterior aims to integrate design elements from Japan – such as shoji screens and louvers – as well as Bedford’s history of lacemaking, with intricate patterns incorporated into its design.

Since first moving its UK logistics operations to Bedford almost 40 years ago, Fujifilm has become a global presence known for innovation not only in photography, but increasingly in healthcare.

It played a key role in helping the UK fight Covid-19 with the manufacture of vaccines, supply of therapies and key front-line and community diagnostic products.

Yoshitaka Nakamura, Managing Director of FUJIFILM UK Ltd., said: “The Fujifilm story is one of transformation and reinvention, and our new headquarters will reflect the next step of this journey, providing a site fit for our future in the UK.

"As a company, Fujifilm has evolved far beyond our iconic little green box of photographic film to now play a pivotal part in the healthcare and life sciences industries – something we have harnessed to support efforts against Covid-19 here in the UK and around the world.

“Fujifilm House will be home to our skilled colleagues in and around Bedford, bringing our various teams – from photography and large format printing to healthcare and diagnostics – under one roof as they work to advance culture, science, technology and industry, contributing to a better and healthier world together.”

Building works are now underway with developer Graftongate, a company that shares a passion for greener initiatives and working collaboratively with the local community.

Fujifilm has signed a 10-year lease with landowners, the Whitbread family who are also actively engaged with the relocation project.

Bedford mayor Dave Hodgson added: "Fujifilm has called Bedford Borough home for nearly 40 years and the investment and commitment to this new

facility will retain and create high value jobs in the borough.

“The development at this gateway site is a strong sign of confidence in Bedford as a business location and I look forward to continuing to work with Fujifilm and delivering more business