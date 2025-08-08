From the beat to the beauty seat: How one Bedfordshire mum built a six-figure business

Lisa with at colleagues at the Infinite Beauty Academy

Just a few short years ago, Lisa Browning was wearing a police uniform, earning less than £50,000 a year and clocking up 18 years’ service on the beat. Today, she’s swapped arrests for aromatherapy, running a six-figure beauty empire from the heart of Bedfordshire – and she couldn’t be happier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lisa, mum-of-two and Director of Infinite Beauty Therapy, Infinite Beauty Academy, and Co-owner of NextGen Hair & Beauty Training, at 43, she is living proof that it’s never too late to change course.

Her journey back to beauty began just before the Covid pandemic hit. Originally trained in massage therapy at 17, she’d tucked away her passion while building a policing career. But in 2019, she retrained in advanced beauty techniques, determined to create not just a career for herself, but opportunities for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted more time with my children and more control over my future,” Lisa explains. “I also wanted to show other people – especially those in public sector jobs – that you’re not stuck. You can build something new.”

Lisa on the beat

Her first venture, Infinite Beauty Therapy in Kempston, offers a broad range of beauty and holistic treatments, each tailored to the individual’s well-being. From there, she launched Infinite Beauty Academy, delivering accredited and regulated training for aspiring beauty professionals.

But Lisa didn’t stop there. Alongside a business partner, she co-founded NextGen Hair & Beauty Training, which supports both adults and young learners – including those in schools – with combined hair and beauty qualifications and alternative education pathways.

It’s a far cry from her former life as a Police Officer, but in many ways, the skills carried over seamlessly. As a qualified trainer within the force, Lisa honed leadership, mentoring, and communication skills that now underpin her success in the beauty education sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her businesses have grown steadily and are now worth six figures – an achievement that’s as much about purpose as profit.

Lisa at her beauty salon Infinite Beauty Therapy.

“My mission is to empower others to follow a similar path,” she says. “Whether you’re a parent who wants more flexibility, or someone looking for a complete career change, it’s absolutely possible to build something fulfilling and financially rewarding.”

From patrol car to pedicures, Lisa’s story is a reminder that the courage to pivot can lead to something even more successful.